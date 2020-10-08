Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India's COVID-19 recovery rate highest among all countries: Harsh Vardhan

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:44s - Published
India's COVID-19 recovery rate highest among all countries: Harsh Vardhan

India's COVID-19 recovery rate highest among all countries: Harsh Vardhan

While speaking to media in the national capital on October 13, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on updates of COVID-19 data in India.

Vardhan said, "For the past 14 days, our number of active cases is less than 1 million.

As compared to other countries, we have the highest recovery rate of 87% with a fatality rate of around 1.53%." "Plus, over 1 million tests are being conducted every day," he added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Harsh Vardhan (Delhi politician) Harsh Vardhan (Delhi politician) Indian politician

'Covid-19 vaccine expected in India by early 2021': Harsh Vardhan [Video]

'Covid-19 vaccine expected in India by early 2021': Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India is likely to have a Covid vaccine by early next year. Harsh Vardhan made the statement in a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM). "Early next year we should have vaccine from maybe more than one source. Our expert groups formulating strategies on how to roll out distribution," he said. The health minister added, "For past 14 days, our number of active cases is less than 1 million. Our Covid recovery rate is highest among all countries. The recovery rate is 87%, while the fatality rate is around 1.53%." GoM met on Tuesday to discuss the current national and international Covid scenario. They discussed strategies to be adopted for availability, distribution of vaccines. EAM S Jaishankar and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri were also present at the meet.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:05Published

Tweets about this

DDIndialive

DD India RT @airnewsalerts: India achieves new peak of conducting over 9 crore #COVID19 tests so far; Recovery rate at 87.05 pct. https://t.co/2AIE… 2 minutes ago

Indsamachar

IndSamachar News India has achieved a new peak of conducting more than nine crore #Covid tests till date. During the last 24 hours,… https://t.co/6McWgzoCFq 7 minutes ago

BSDhruw2

FOB BALAGHAT RT @COVIDNewsByMIB: 📢#CoronaVirusUpdates: ✅India's #COVID19 recovery rate improves to 87.05% as on October 14, 2020 📍Steady improvement i… 8 minutes ago

BSDhruw2

FOB BALAGHAT RT @PIBRaipur: 📢#CoronaVirusUpdates: ✅India's #COVID19 recovery rate improves to 87.05% as on October 14, 2020 📍Steady improvement in Ind… 9 minutes ago

airnewsalerts

All India Radio News India achieves new peak of conducting over 9 crore #COVID19 tests so far; Recovery rate at 87.05 pct. https://t.co/2AIE403dIv 10 minutes ago

factfinder1970

Vader RT @MONU1941: COVID INDIA Today: Cases-7,239,389 Up 63,509 Deaths-110,586 (1.53%) Up 730 Recovered-6,301,927 Up 74,632 (87.05% - up 0.28%)… 30 minutes ago

VM1409

Vishal RT @CNBCTV18Live: #COVID_19 India Updates | Active Cases fall for 11th consecutive day, decline 11,853 in last 24 hrs & nearly 1.2 lakh in… 32 minutes ago

MONU1941

R Rajagopal COVID INDIA Today: Cases-7,239,389 Up 63,509 Deaths-110,586 (1.53%) Up 730 Recovered-6,301,927 Up 74,632 (87.05% -… https://t.co/F8cCKhxpm2 33 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

India will have COVID vaccine from more than one source by 2021: Harsh Vardhan [Video]

India will have COVID vaccine from more than one source by 2021: Harsh Vardhan

The Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting is underway in the national capital on October 13. Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "We are expecting that early next year we should have vaccine in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:48Published
Watch: PM Modi pays tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan [Video]

Watch: PM Modi pays tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan

The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder leader Ram Vilas Paswan was being taken to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 09...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published
COVID-19 made us realise importance of strong public health systems: Harsh Vardhan [Video]

COVID-19 made us realise importance of strong public health systems: Harsh Vardhan

During ministerial meeting on Universal Health Coverage, Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan said that COVID-19 has made us realise the importance of strong public health systems. "In 2019, UNGA..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published