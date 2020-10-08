India's COVID-19 recovery rate highest among all countries: Harsh Vardhan

While speaking to media in the national capital on October 13, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on updates of COVID-19 data in India.

Vardhan said, "For the past 14 days, our number of active cases is less than 1 million.

As compared to other countries, we have the highest recovery rate of 87% with a fatality rate of around 1.53%." "Plus, over 1 million tests are being conducted every day," he added.