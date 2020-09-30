Global  
 

What a Catholic pilgrimage looks like in COVID

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Standing in circles marked to keep social distance, thousands of faithful gathered and held candles at a famous Catholic holy site: Portugal's Fatima Sanctuary.

Emer McCarthy reports.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Catholic Church Catholic Church Largest Christian church, led by the Bishop of Rome

Watch live: Biden campaigns in Ohio

 On his way to Toledo, Biden told reporters Amy Coney Barrett's Catholic faith shouldn't be a factor in Democrat senators' questioning during her confirmation..
CBS News

Biden’s Catholic Con Job Continues

 This last week saw Joe Biden simultaneously advertising his “Catholic social justice” and touting his denial of it to unborn children. The former claim came..
WorldNews
Vatican denies Pompeo audience with Pope [Video]

Vatican denies Pompeo audience with Pope

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed what he called China's "repressive" regime on Wednesday, as Vatican officials accuse him of trying to drag the Catholic Church into the U.S. presidential election. Caroline Malone reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:36Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

AP Top Stories October 13 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday October 13th: Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings day two; Trump holds first rally since COVID hospitalization; Biden says..
USATODAY.com

Govt mulls strategy for Covid vaccine availability, distribution by July 2021

 Group of ministers (GoM), headed by Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, met on Tuesday to discuss the current national and international scenario of..
IndiaTimes
England's new Covid-19 measures: Johnson attempts to simplify rules [Video]

England's new Covid-19 measures: Johnson attempts to simplify rules

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:27Published
Argentines protest over government reforms, response to COVID-19 [Video]

Argentines protest over government reforms, response to COVID-19

President Fernandez' ratings fall over failure to handle economy and contain the coronavirus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:44Published

Sanctuary of Fátima Sanctuary of Fátima Church in Beira Litoral, Portugal


Portugal Portugal Country in Southwestern Europe

Nations League wrap: Portugal hold France in Paris

 Portugal kept their noses in front of France at the top of Nations League Group A3 after the two sides played out a goalless draw in Paris. Despite the scoreline..
WorldNews

Portugal registers 1,090 new COVID-19 cases

 LISBON, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Portugal recorded 1,090 COVID-19...
WorldNews

Spanish co-driver Laura Salvo dies after Portugal crash

 Rally co-driver Laura Salvo died after...
WorldNews
'A nice clash', says Deschamps ahead of Portugal match [Video]

'A nice clash', says Deschamps ahead of Portugal match

France coach Didier Deschamps describes UEFA Nations League group match against Portugal as a 'nice clash' between 'two of the best European' teams.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:59Published

Serra Catholic Continuing With Remote Learning [Video]

Serra Catholic Continuing With Remote Learning

After a member of the Serra Catholic High School football team tested positive for COVID-19, activities were shut down for 14 days and the school switched to remote learning. KDKA's Amy Wadas has the..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:01Published
Reporter Update: Serra Catholic Football Coronavirus Case [Video]

Reporter Update: Serra Catholic Football Coronavirus Case

It was learned over the weekend that a member of the Serra Catholic High School Football Team tested positive for COVID-19. However, their last game was Friday so does this positive case affect their..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:47Published
Mass Canceled At Holy Guardian Angels Parish In Brookfield Due To COVID-19 [Video]

Mass Canceled At Holy Guardian Angels Parish In Brookfield Due To COVID-19

COVID-19 kept Sunday mass off the schedule at a Catholic church in Brookfield.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:22Published