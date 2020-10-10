Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Giro d'Italia on brink of cancellation after COVID-19 hits 5 teams

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Giro d'Italia on brink of cancellation after COVID-19 hits 5 teams

Giro d'Italia on brink of cancellation after COVID-19 hits 5 teams

COVID-19 has hit five teams competing in the Giro d'Italia with the race on the brink of being cancelled.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Giro d'Italia Giro d'Italia Cycling road race held in Italy

Mitchelton-Scott withdraw from Giro after latest Covid-19 results

 The Mitchelton-Scott team and title contender Steven Kruijswijk withdraw from the Giro d'Italia after the latest round Covid-19 results.
BBC News

Giro d'Italia: Ruben Guerreiro wins stage nine as Joao Almeida leads race

 Ruben Guerreiro wins stage nine at the Giro d'Italia as fellow Portuguese rider Joao Almeida retains the overall lead.
BBC News

Giro d'Italia: Britain's Alex Dowsett wins stage eight with Matthew Holmes in third

 Alex Dowsett wins stage eight of the Giro d'Italia and fellow Briton Matthew Holmes takes third.
BBC News

Britain's Yates out of Giro d'Italia after testing positive for coronavirus

 Britain's Simon Yates withdraws from the Giro d'Italia before stage eight after testing positive for coronavirus.
BBC News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Care home manager: Hospitals were hiding Covid-positive patients [Video]

Care home manager: Hospitals were hiding Covid-positive patients

Theresa Steed, home manager at Tunbridge Wells Care Centre, told the jointScience and Technology Committee and Health and Social Care Committee hearingthat hospitals were not helping care homes to deal with the crisis. She saidthe home refused to accept certain patients because hospitals could not giveevidence of what checks had been made, and “they weren’t prepared to give usthe information we needed”. She told the committees: “It’s the actual factthat it was being hidden, we all needed to be given the information and thefacts to be able to deal with it, not hide things, because we’re actuallyworking in it together, but it was a case of actually the hospital had theinformation, the community didn’t."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published

Top doctor on COVID-19, reopening schools and first reported reinfection in U.S.

 Early data suggests reopening schools may not lead to large COVID-19 outbreaks. Leading public health scientist Dr. Ashish Jha talks to "CBS This Morning" about..
CBS News
Head of UK Covid-19 vaccine taskforce: Slim possibility of vaccine by Christmas [Video]

Head of UK Covid-19 vaccine taskforce: Slim possibility of vaccine by Christmas

There is a 'slim possibility' of one or two coronavirus vaccines beingavailable by Christmas, according to the head of the UK vaccine taskforce KateBingham. Researchers are calling for more volunteers to participate in thevaccine trials. People from ethnic minority groups and those aged over 65 areparticularly needed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

President Trump ramps up rally schedule after testing negative for COVID-19

 President Trump is ramping up his travel schedule after officially testing negative for COVID-19. The president will hit the road every day of the week as he..
CBS News

Tweets about this