Giro d'Italia on brink of cancellation after COVID-19 hits 5 teams

Care home manager: Hospitals were hiding Covid-positive patients



Theresa Steed, home manager at Tunbridge Wells Care Centre, told the jointScience and Technology Committee and Health and Social Care Committee hearingthat hospitals were not helping care homes to deal with the crisis. She saidthe home refused to accept certain patients because hospitals could not giveevidence of what checks had been made, and “they weren’t prepared to give usthe information we needed”. She told the committees: “It’s the actual factthat it was being hidden, we all needed to be given the information and thefacts to be able to deal with it, not hide things, because we’re actuallyworking in it together, but it was a case of actually the hospital had theinformation, the community didn’t."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:54 Published now