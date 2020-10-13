S&P 500 Movers: RCL, WAT

Year to date, Waters has lost about 9.5% of its value.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Waters topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.6%.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Waters topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.6%.

Year to date, Waters has lost about 9.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Royal Caribbean Group, trading down 10.6%.

Royal Caribbean Group is lower by about 53.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 6.9%, and EOG Resources, trading up 4.3% on the day.