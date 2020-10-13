Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

S&P 500 Movers: RCL, WAT

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:27s - Published
S&P 500 Movers: RCL, WAT

S&P 500 Movers: RCL, WAT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Waters topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.6%.

Year to date, Waters has lost about 9.5% of its value.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Waters topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.6%.

Year to date, Waters has lost about 9.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Royal Caribbean Group, trading down 10.6%.

Royal Caribbean Group is lower by about 53.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 6.9%, and EOG Resources, trading up 4.3% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnjHanda

Anj Handa FRSA @Kathy_CEO_CE It must be so frustrating for organisations like yours that represent movers who support some of our… https://t.co/QVPqd61Mkj 2 minutes ago

JohnSlocum

John Slocum RT @Anita_Clark: Key Unpacking Best Practices for First Time Movers https://t.co/VzYwGbkdBj #moving #unpacking #realestate https://t.co/SBG… 2 minutes ago

SIL_Baltimore

Social Innovation Lab If you're ready to scale your #socialimpact and join a community of movers and shakers in #Baltimore like Shantell… https://t.co/jdu5PqymFB 4 minutes ago

TATETHEGREATMOV

TATETHEGREATMOVING Looking forward to moving our clients from Senoia, Ga to Kennesaw, Ga. 2 trucks 6 movers. https://t.co/3lGKf8XDcE… https://t.co/qtO2j28jEJ 6 minutes ago

blacktechguru

Project Nandi's GoFundMe needs funding RT @emdott_e: Couple things. . . Google Fiber is 🔥 404 Movers are trash, do not hire them. Once you hit 30, soreness kicks in immediately 7 minutes ago

brow_down

Bob Ballin Hired movers. My guy just walked to the truck with a single lamp shade. 8 minutes ago

DevaraSrinivas5

D Srinivasarao Market movers: Infosys m-cap nears Rs 5 lakh crore, over 200 stocks hit upper circuit https://t.co/D10U7YbGJN via @economictimes 9 minutes ago

cultureyyc

Culture YYC RT @Alberta411: Piano Movers https://t.co/Mn8eGDQjsO #yyc 10 minutes ago