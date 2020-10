As Boris Johnson introduces new measures to curb rising coronavirus rates in England, Yahoo UK explains how the regulations will work and how different parts of the country are affected.

New lockdown rules for England are set to be announced by the Prime Minister later today. An...

BBC Local News: London -- The BBC's Laura Foster uses baked goods to explain how the new Covid alert...

England is bracing itself for the rollout of strict new coronavirus measures as part of a new tiered...