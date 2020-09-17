|
|
|
Nasdaq 100 Movers: FAST, MRNA
Nasdaq 100 Movers: FAST, MRNA
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%.
Year to date, Moderna Inc registers a 302.1% gain.
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%.
Year to date, Moderna Inc registers a 302.1% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fastenal, trading down 4.5%.
Fastenal is showing a gain of 23.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 2.7%, and Micron Technology, trading up 3.6% on the day.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, SIRI
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Sirius XM Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Sirius XM Holdings has lost..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:06Published
|
Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, MRNA
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 276.6% gain.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:05Published
|
Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, MRNA
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 258.4% gain.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:05Published
|