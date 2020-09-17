Global  
 

Nasdaq 100 Movers: FAST, MRNA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%.

Year to date, Moderna Inc registers a 302.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fastenal, trading down 4.5%.

Fastenal is showing a gain of 23.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 2.7%, and Micron Technology, trading up 3.6% on the day.




