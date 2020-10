Justin Bieber has confirmed he will release a collaboration with Benny Blanco, titled 'Lonely', on Friday (16.10.20).



Related videos from verified sources Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are 'closer' amid pandemic



Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have grown closer amid the coronavirus crisis, according to a source. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:31 Published 4 days ago Justin Bieber teams with Crocs on shoe design



A Justin Bieber and Crocs collaboration is days away from dropping.?The Sorry singer started teasing the partnership last week by posting a photo of a lone pair of yellow charm-adorned Crocs floating.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 5 days ago Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collab With Justin Bieber



During an interview with Capital FM, Shawn Mendes hints that there may be something in the works between him and his fellow Canadian musician, Justin Bieber. Plus, Kelly Rowland and Meghan Trainor.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:48 Published 6 days ago