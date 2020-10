Eli Lilly pauses trial of antibody drug over safety concern Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:12s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:12s - Published Eli Lilly pauses trial of antibody drug over safety concern Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment similar to one taken by U.S. President Donald Trump has been paused because of a safety concern. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener. 0

