The Stars of 'Mad Max' Spinoff 'Furiosa,' 'The Crown' Season 4 Details & More News | THR News

Highlights of this day in history: Cornerstone laid for what becomes the White House; Britain's Margaret Thatcher born; Boston wins baseball's first World..

India Oxenberg Breaks Silence on Life Inside NXIVM | Billboard News India Oxenberg is breaking her silence on life inside NXIVM, the sex cult led by convicted guru Keith Raniere, who is now facing life in prison.

William previews his Ted Talk The Duke of Cambridge is making his first-ever Ted Talk to discuss climatechange on Saturday October 10. William is featuring as part of Ted’s Countdownseries, which is a free and virtual conference devoted entirely to tacklingglobal warming. The royal will be joined by Al Gore, Jaden Smith, ChrisHemsworth, Jane Fonda, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle andmore for the virtual conference.

Emma Corrin reveals playing Princess Diana made me more sensitive to Harry and Meghan's situation Emma Corrin became "more sensitive" to Prince Harry and Meghan's situation after playing his mother Princess Diana in The Crown.

How Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher Are Poised to Make Waves in Season 4 of 'The Crown' | THR News The shadow cast on the monarchy by Princess Diana means that her introduction has been one of the most anticipated events of 'The Crown.'