The Stars of 'Mad Max' Spinoff 'Furiosa,' 'The Crown' Season 4 Details & More News | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:45s - Published
The Stars of 'Mad Max' Spinoff 'Furiosa,' 'The Crown' Season 4 Details & More News | THR News

The Stars of 'Mad Max' Spinoff 'Furiosa,' 'The Crown' Season 4 Details & More News | THR News

Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are set to star in 'Furiosa,' Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher are set to make waves in season four of 'The Crown' and India Oxenberg is finally breaking her silence on life inside NXIVM.


How Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher Are Poised to Make Waves in Season 4 of 'The Crown' | THR News

The shadow cast on the monarchy by Princess Diana means that her introduction has been one of the most anticipated events of 'The Crown.'

Emma Corrin reveals playing Princess Diana made me more sensitive to Harry and Meghan's situation

Emma Corrin became "more sensitive" to Prince Harry and Meghan's situation after playing his mother Princess Diana in The Crown.

Why 'The Crown' Season 4 includes Princess Diana's bulimia and Margaret Thatcher's private life

 Gillian Anderson and young actress Emma Corrin talk the pressures of playing historical figures Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana on "The Crown."
Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Set to Star in 'Mad Max' Spinoff | THR News

Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star in Furiosa, a standalone action adventure feature that acts as an origin story for the powerful character first embodied by Charlize Theron in 'Mad Max: Fury Road.'

ICYMI: A very expensive bikini, Chris Hemsworth and 11 Tasmanian devils

 Some of the stories you may have missed this week.
William previews his Ted Talk

The Duke of Cambridge is making his first-ever Ted Talk to discuss climatechange on Saturday October 10. William is featuring as part of Ted’s Countdownseries, which is a free and virtual conference devoted entirely to tacklingglobal warming. The royal will be joined by Al Gore, Jaden Smith, ChrisHemsworth, Jane Fonda, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle andmore for the virtual conference.

ShowBiz Minute: Van Halen, Hispanic Heritage Awards, Hemsworth

 Stars pay tribute to late guitarist Eddie Van Halen; Hispanic Heritage Awards celebrate contemporary Latino artists; Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky help..
Netflix release teaser for season four of The Crown

A new trailer for The Crown offers a glimpse of the Netflix drama’s depictionof the relationship between the Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales.

India Oxenberg Breaks Silence on Life Inside NXIVM | Billboard News

India Oxenberg is breaking her silence on life inside NXIVM, the sex cult led by convicted guru Keith Raniere, who is now facing life in prison.

Today in History for October 13th

 Highlights of this day in history: Cornerstone laid for what becomes the White House; Britain's Margaret Thatcher born; Boston wins baseball's first World..
A First Look at Netflix's 'The Crown's' Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher | THR News

Netflix has released the first looks at two of the most anticipated historical figures portrayed in season four of 'The Crown': Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher.

Olivia Colman Gives the New Queen Some Pretty Royal Advice

Olivia Colman will not be playing the Queen in season 5 of The Crown, and she had advice for her replacement. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Kaitlyn Bristowe On Her 'DWTS' Journey, New Season Of 'The Bachelorette'

Kaitlyn Bristowe has been making her mark on this season of "Dancing With The Stars", placing in the upper echelons of the leaderboard every week. When ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey caught up with the..

Giveon Shares All: Details Latest EP, Career Aspirations & Insecurities

One of the brightest young stars in R&B, Giveon, sat down with Pierce Simpson of Complex for his first in-depth interview. The Long Beach native touches on latest EP, critical acclaim, insecurities..

