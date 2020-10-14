Bad President movie - Donald Trump - Starring Eddie Griffin and Stormy Daniels

Bad President movie - Donald Trump - Starring Eddie Griffin and the real Stormy Daniels - Plot synopsis: Bad President is a satire comedy starring @Eddie Griffin Jeff Rector and The Real Stormy Daniels.

This comedy portrays how President Trump was elected by selling his soul to the Devil himself.

We Follow Donald Trump on his 2015 electoral campaign, highlighting his proudest moments.

A man determined to Make America Great Again by pissing everybody off, making them cry with tears and laughter in the process.