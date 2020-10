The Ingham County Health Department held a COVID-19 briefing today to update all of Ingham County about the status of Coronavirus in the county with Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.



Related videos from verified sources Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 74 New Coronavirus Cases



The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 74 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday and no new deaths. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:19 Published 6 hours ago Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 136,555; 3,568 deaths



The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 7,189 cases and 209 deaths as of Monday. Credit: WFFT Published 13 hours ago Recent delay caused by technical issue



Over the weekend, the Florida Department of Health says a lab dumped 400,000 tests previously reported Friday night. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:39 Published 1 day ago