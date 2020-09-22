Telangana: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging; houses, boundary wall collapse
At least 13 people have died after heavy downpour lashed several parts of Telangana.
Incessant rainfall led to waterlogging in many low-lying areas.
Nine died when a boundary wall collapsed in Mohammedia Hills in Bandlaguda due to heavy the rains here in the past two days.
Telangana’s Ranga Reddy area also witnessed heavy waterlogging.
Officials also rescued a man from drowning in the water.
In a video, a vehicle was seen being washed away in Dammaiguda area.
State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department carried out operations in several areas.
