Telangana: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging; houses, boundary wall collapse

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:25s - Published
At least 13 people have died after heavy downpour lashed several parts of Telangana.

Incessant rainfall led to waterlogging in many low-lying areas.

Nine died when a boundary wall collapsed in Mohammedia Hills in Bandlaguda due to heavy the rains here in the past two days.

Telangana’s Ranga Reddy area also witnessed heavy waterlogging.

Officials also rescued a man from drowning in the water.

In a video, a vehicle was seen being washed away in Dammaiguda area.

State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department carried out operations in several areas.

Watch the full video for more.


Heavy rains lash Telangana, CM orders administration to remain on high alert

 Hyderabad has witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday leading to water-logging and traffic jams in several areas of the city.
Heavy rainfall leads to severe water-logging in Telangana's Ranga Reddy [Video]

Heavy rainfall leads to severe water-logging in Telangana's Ranga Reddy

The streets of Telangana's Ranga Reddy got heavily water-logged following heavy rainfall. Vanasthalipuram area got submerged in rainwater. The officials rescued a person from drowning in the water.

Owaisi visits Bandlaguda after 8 died of boulder falling on houses due to rainfall in Hyderabad [Video]

Owaisi visits Bandlaguda after 8 died of boulder falling on houses due to rainfall in Hyderabad

Eight persons including a child died while four persons have been injured after a boulder fell on two houses at Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad following heavy rainfall. The officials are present at the spot. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also visited the incident spot.

Watch: Leopard seen roaming in Greater Noida; another captured in Telangana [Video]

Watch: Leopard seen roaming in Greater Noida; another captured in Telangana

A leopard was spotted roaming freely in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. After receiving information about possible leopard presence in the area, the forest department had set up trap cameras at the National Thermal Power Corporation plant. Trap cameras take photographs when triggered by movement. Divisional Forest Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar said that cages were being set up in the area to safely capture the leopard. The forest department also issued an advisory. Meanwhile, in Telangana's Ranga Reddy, a leopard was captured successfully. Forest department officials reportedly handed the big cat over to the Nehru Zoo Park. The caged wild feline was seen being loaded onto a truck. Watch the full video for more.

Mumbai: Waterlogging, rail & road traffic disrupted after heavy rainfall | Oneindia News [Video]

Mumbai: Waterlogging, rail & road traffic disrupted after heavy rainfall | Oneindia News

Heavy rains that have been lashing Mumbai have led to severe water logging on roads and railway tracks. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad and..

Mumbai wakes up to severe waterlogging after heavy downpour [Video]

Mumbai wakes up to severe waterlogging after heavy downpour

Severe waterlogging took place in parts of Mumbai after heavy downpour on September 23. Roads were clogged with water level up to waist in King Cross Circle. This brought a halt in the vehicle movement..

Cars swept away as heavy rainfall causes flash floods in Indonesia's West Java [Video]

Cars swept away as heavy rainfall causes flash floods in Indonesia's West Java

Heavy rainfall in West Java, Indonesia has prompted flash floods as the Cibuntu River broke its banks on September 21. Footage shows roads flooded with dirty water as one car is seen floating down a..

