Hyderabad: Heavy raibatters city, 9 including a 2-month-old killed in a wall collapse|Oneindia News

Heavy rainfall batters Hyderabad leaving 9 people including a two-month-old dead after a compound wall collapsed and fell on ten houses.

The bodies are trapped in the debris.

Normal life has been thrown out of gear in multiple parts of the city, as videos from several neighbourhoods showed flooded roads and a vehicles being washed away.

Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing heavy rain for the last three days.

Atleast Twelve people have died in Telangana in the last 48 hours following incessant rains that lashed several parts of the state, leading to flooding on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.

At least 14 districts of Telangana have been affected.

