Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Steve Pankey Arrested in 1984 Murder Of Jonelle Matthews From Greeley

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Steve Pankey Arrested in 1984 Murder Of Jonelle Matthews From Greeley

Steve Pankey Arrested in 1984 Murder Of Jonelle Matthews From Greeley

Steve Pankey has been arrested in the 1984 murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews from Greeley.

Her remains were found last year.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Man indicted on murder, kidnapping charges in connection with 1984 murder of Jonelle Matthews [Video]

Man indicted on murder, kidnapping charges in connection with 1984 murder of Jonelle Matthews

A Weld County grand jury has indicted a former Idaho gubernatorial candidate on murder and kidnapping charges in connection with the 1984 death and disappearance of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews in..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:33Published
Jonelle Matthews Case: Grand Jury Announces New Investigation [Video]

Jonelle Matthews Case: Grand Jury Announces New Investigation

Jonelle was 12 years old when she was last seen at her home in Greeley on Dec. 20, 1984.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:25Published