Financial Focus for Oct. 13 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:45s - Published 2 minutes ago Financial Focus for Oct. 13 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Apple held its iPhone event today and launched 4 new devices: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union. Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News. 0

NASDAQ DOWN 12 POINTS.SP500 DOWN 22 POINTS.AND GAMING...BOYD UP NEARLY 50 CENTS.CAESARS UP MORE THAN 1 DOLLAR.MGM DOWN 43 CENTS.LAS VEGAS SANDS DOWN MORE THAN1 DOLLAR.WYNN DOWN MORE THAN 2 DOLLARS.RED ROCK RESORTS UP SIX CENTS.APPLE HAS FINALLY UNVEILED....ITS 5-G SMARTPHONE LINE-UP.IN A VIRTUAL EVENT TODAY....THE COMPANY RELEASED....-4- NEW EYE-PHONES.AS FOR THEIR PRICE...THE CHEAPEST PHONE.....IN THE NEW LINE-UP...THE EYE-PHONE -12- MINI....STARTS AT -7- HUNDRED DOLLARS.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY...."CLARK COUNTY CREDIT UNION"..





