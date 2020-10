Financial Focus for Oct. 27, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:00s - Published 2 minutes ago Financial Focus for Oct. 27, 2020 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NASDAQ UP 72 POINTS.SP500 DOWN 10 POINTS.AND GAMING...BOYD DOWN MORE THAN ADOLLAR.CAESARS DOWN 3 DOLLARS.MGM DOWN 1 DOLLAR.LAS VEGAS SANDS DOWN 84 CENTS.WYNN DOWN MORE THAN A DOLLAR.RED ROCK RESORTS DOWN 82 CENTS.THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THEYEAR......IS ALSO.....THE BUSIEST FOR AMAZON.SO...THE COMPANY IS ADDING.....-1- HUNDRED THOUSAND....SEASONAL JOBS.... AND...IT PROMOTED....-35- THOUSAND CURRENT WORKERS.IT'S THE LATEST IN A WAVE OFNEW HIRES THIS YEAR......AS THE RETAIL GIANT KEEPSUP....WITH INCREASED DEMAND.....DURING THE PANDEMIC.THE SEASONAL GIGSINCLUDE....EVERYTHING FROM STOWING...PICKING.....PACKING...SHIPPING...AND...DELIVERING...CUSTOMER ORDERS.MORE THAN 1-THOUSAND POSITIONSARE AVAILABLE IN NEVADA.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..NEXT ON 13 ACTION NEWS....





