Power outage: 'Technical committee will audit,' assures Maha Energy Minister

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai on October 12 due to electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs.

It also disrupted train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

Speaking to media, Maharashtra Energy Minister, Nitin Raut said, "A technical committee is being formed and they will do a technical audit and if there was sabotage and who were responsible for it.

An interim report will come within a week.

Action will then immediately be taken, based on the interim report," Nitin Raut added.


