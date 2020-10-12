Power outage: 'Technical committee will audit,' assures Maha Energy Minister

Actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted in Mumbai. She was looking beautiful in her casual attire. Shilpa was also seen teasing the paps with a flying kiss. Malaika Arora was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra. She was looking gorgeous in her white dress. Actress Bhumi Pednekar was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. She also posed for the shutterbugs. Meanwhile, Ileana D'Cruz and Tara Sutaria were also spotted in Mumbai. Sanya Malhotra was snapped at Juhu. She looked cute in her sports attire.
So far in India, three cases of re-infection of COVID-19 have been identified, two in Mumbai and one in Ahmedabad, informed Balram Bhargava, DG, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on October 13. He said, "Few re-infection cases identified in India-2 in Mumbai and 1 in Ahmedabad, so far. As per WHO, there're about 24 re-infection cases in the world. For re-infection, if it's 100 days or 90 days, it's still not decided even by WHO. However, we're taking cut-off of about 100 days."
Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai on October 12 due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs. It also disrupted train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). Passengers were seen waiting at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as local train services are disrupted due to power outage in Mumbai. Speaking to ANI, a commuter said, "We are stuck here since 10:00 am." Another commuter added, "We are clueless about how long we will have to wait here." Commuters were also seen waiting at Mulund Station as train services are disrupted due to power outage after a grid failure. BMC said, "It will take 45 minutes to 1 hour to restore the power supply." Public announcement has also been made about the temporary suspension of local train services being made at Mumbai Central Railway Station following power grid failure. Taking to social media, BEST tweeted, "The electric supply is interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences are regretted." According to an official statement, Central Railways said, "In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to grid failure of Tata Power company, services between Churchgate and Borivali are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as the traction power supply is restored. Commuters are requested to cooperate."
MoS Home Nityanand Rai attacked RJD ahead of Bihar Assembly elections. Rai said if RJD comes to power then terrorists from Kashmir will take shelter in Bihar. The union minister was addressing a public..
