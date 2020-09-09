Tanishq store attacked in Gujarat amid row over advertisement|Oneindia News

Tanishq store attacked in Gujarat amid row over advertisement.

The Uttar Pradesh government today requested the Supreme Court to monitor the CBI probe into the alleged gangrape and torture in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras of a 20-year-old Dalit woman.

A man is seen being swept away by the rampaging floodwater in a dramatic visual that has emerged from Hyderabad, one of the worst affected districts in Telangana that has been witnessing heavy rain for the last three days.

In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage, a 74-year-old critically ill man in Tamil Nadu's Salem district was rescued on Tuesday from a freezer box.

An 80-year-old man was allegedly buried alive by his relatives in Meghalaya over the suspicion that he practiced witchcraft.

