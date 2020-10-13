'Two and a Half Men' star dead at 77

Global  
 

'Two and a Half Men' star Conchata Ferrell has died after suffering a cardiac arrest.


 Charlie Sheen remembered her as "an absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend."
Charlie Sheen Pokes Fun at Conchata Ferrell's 'Two and a Half Men' Character in Sweet Tribute

Another 'Two and a Half Men' alum, Jon Cryer, also remembers his late co-star as 'a beautiful human'...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •BBC News



