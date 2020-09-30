Sharon Osbourne felt 'sorry' her daughter shunned reality series
According to Sharon Osbourne, she felt "sorry" her daughter Aimee chose not to appear in 'The Osbournes'.
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy have rebooked his farewell tour for 2022'Ozzy Osbourne's manager and wife Sharon has assured fans the Prince of Darkness will return to the stage to complete his final tour in 2022.
Sharon Osbourne insists her suicide could have messed up my kidsSharon Osbourne knew it was time to put her suicidal tendencies behind her after meeting two young girls in rehab whose parents' deaths had "messed them up".
Marie Osmond's 'Talk' exit thanks to Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl UnderwoodMarie Osmond was kicked off "The Talk" after fellow hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood went to CBS, threatening to quit unless Osmond was canned.