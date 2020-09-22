Global  
 

Welsh First Minister threatens to close UK-Wales border

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Welsh First Minister threatens to close UK-Wales border

Welsh First Minister threatens to close UK-Wales border

The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has threatened to close the border to the English coming from coronavirus hot spots if Boris Johnson refuses to impose UK-wide travel restrictions.

He said: "It's a simple matter of trying to make sure we don't take coronavirus into parts of wales where there isn't much of it about at the moment".

He added that this needs to be done on a "whole UK basis".

Welsh Government to introduce Covid-19 travel ban from high risk UK areas [Video]

Welsh Government to introduce Covid-19 travel ban from high risk UK areas

The Welsh Government is preparing to prevent people who live in areas of theUK with high levels of coronavirus from travelling to Wales, First MinisterMark Drakeford has announced. Mr Drakeford said the action was being takenafter Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not reply to two letters requesting heintroduce the measure across the UK.Under regulations being prepared, peopleliving in areas with high levels of coronavirus in England, Scotland andNorthern Ireland will not be able to travel to Wales.The new restrictions areplanned to come into force at 6pm on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published
Boris Johnson refuses to rule out UK circuit-breaker in the future [Video]

Boris Johnson refuses to rule out UK circuit-breaker in the future

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was not ruling out a circuit-breakerlockdown if local lockdown measures fail to reduce coronavirus cases. MrJohnson was criticised by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for not followingscientific advice during PMQs.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:44Published
Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Prime Minister of abandoning the science [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer accuses the Prime Minister of abandoning the science

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of rejecting theadvice of his scientific advisers to introduce a so-called circuit-breaker tocurb Covid infections. During PMQs, he asked Boris Johnson: “Why did the PrimeMinister reject that advice and abandon the science?”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published
Starmer and Johnson clash over coronavirus 'circuit-breaker' [Video]

Starmer and Johnson clash over coronavirus 'circuit-breaker'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of rejecting the advice of his scientific advisers to introduce a so-called circuit-breaker to curb Covid infections. But the Prime Minister told the House of Commons he has been advised that a "regional approach" to tackling Covid will "bring down the virus." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:58Published

Scots advised to avoid trips to Blackpool over coronavirus cases link [Video]

Scots advised to avoid trips to Blackpool over coronavirus cases link

Nicola Sturgeon has advised Scots against travelling, singling out Blackpoolas “associated with a large and growing number of Covid cases in Scotland”. MsSturgeon also backs Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford’s call for the UKGovernment to introduce travel restrictions to prevent movement of people fromareas of high prevalence into other UK nations.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published
Wales could face new national lockdown to halt Covid-19 rise – Vaughan Gething [Video]

Wales could face new national lockdown to halt Covid-19 rise – Vaughan Gething

Wales could be placed under a new national lockdown in order to halt a sharprise in coronavirus cases, the country’s health minister has warned.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Republic of Ireland 0-0 Wales: Nations League game ends goalless draw in Dublin

 Wales remain unbeaten in the Nations League after they are held to a goalless draw away against the Republic of Ireland, who have James McClean sent off.
BBC News

Mark Drakeford announces new Covid-19 restrictions [Video]

Mark Drakeford announces new Covid-19 restrictions

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has outlined new Covid-19 measures for the public in an attempt to stop the rise in cases. The 10pm curfew set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been extended to the sale of alcohol in supermarkets and off licences in Wales. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:12Published

How real-world violence led Facebook to overturn its most controversial policy

 Illustration by Alex Castro / Th

**I.**

The biggest trend at platforms this month is changing your mind. Facebook belatedly banned QAnon...
The Verge

Facebook is reducing the reach of a disputed New York Post story about Joe Biden’s son

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook has reduced the reach of a New York Post story that makes disputed claims about Vice President Joe..
The Verge
'We oppose the Tier 3 proposal' says Andy Burnham [Video]

'We oppose the Tier 3 proposal' says Andy Burnham

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said he will resist the region moving into Tier 3 restrictions without a financial package that includes an 80% furlough. The Labour mayor told a press conference that the "majority of leaders in Greater Manchester feel that...it would be preferable for a national circuit break option rather than this regional approach". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published

Coronavirus: YouTube bans misleading Covid-19 vaccine videos

 The initiative follows Facebook's earlier pledge to ban ads that discourage vaccinations.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Could Wales shut its border with England?

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford will write to Boris Johnson today to offer him "one final...
Hereford Times - Published

Welsh First Minister offers PM ‘one final opportunity’ to issue travel ban

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford will write to Boris Johnson today to offer him “one final...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Welsh First Minister says lack of English travel ban ‘undermines’ Covid-19 fight

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has written to Boris Johnson to claim his decision not to impose...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Wales bans people from UK COVID hotspots [Video]

Wales bans people from UK COVID hotspots

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced it will be illegal for people travelling into Wales from coronavirus hotspots.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:20Published