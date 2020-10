Olivia Newton-John Says Kelly Preston Was 'A Beautiful Human' Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:43s - Published 3 minutes ago Olivia Newton-John Says Kelly Preston Was 'A Beautiful Human' Three months after Kelly Preston passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer, Olivia Newton-John says the actress was "a beautiful human" and says she honoured Preston's decision to keep her illness private. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this