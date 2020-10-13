New Plan To Return Some Philadelphia Students To Classroom As District Moves To Hybrid Learning

Philadelphia Reveals Plans To Start Bringing Tens Of Thousands Of Students Back To ClassroomTrang Do reports.
Sacramento Unified School District, Teachers Unions At Odds Over In-Person LearningAs schools across the Sacramento region reopen with hybrid learning models amidst the pandemic, parents are voicing frustrations about when the 42,000 students can return to the classroom.
Jackson County School District virtual students return to campusAs announced on October 6th by the Jackson County School District, virtual students returned to in-class learning today.