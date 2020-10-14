Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NYPD's Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo resigns over rift with de Blasio

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:50s - Published
NYPD's Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo resigns over rift with de Blasio
NYPD's Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo resigns over rift with de Blasio

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NYPD’s Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo resigns over rift with de Blasio

NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo hit his breaking point after working long hours covering...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Gothamist



Related videos from verified sources

Juanita Holmes Named NYPD's First Female Chief Of Patrol [Video]

Juanita Holmes Named NYPD's First Female Chief Of Patrol

Following months of protests and calls to defund the NYPD, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea named a woman as chief of patrol for the first time. CBS2 political reporter Marcia..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:34Published
NYPD Names First Female Chief Of Patrol [Video]

NYPD Names First Female Chief Of Patrol

For the first time in department history, a woman has been named the NYPD's Chief of Patrol.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:40Published
Mayor, Police Commissioner Name New NYPD Chief Of Patrol [Video]

Mayor, Police Commissioner Name New NYPD Chief Of Patrol

Mayor Bill de Blasio was joined by Police Commissioner Dermot Shea for daily press briefing in New York City.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 55:32Published