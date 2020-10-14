NYPD’s Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo resigns over rift with de Blasio

Juanita Holmes Named NYPD's First Female Chief Of PatrolFollowing months of protests and calls to defund the NYPD, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea named a woman as chief of patrol for the first time. CBS2 political reporter Marcia..
NYPD Names First Female Chief Of PatrolFor the first time in department history, a woman has been named the NYPD's Chief of Patrol.
Mayor, Police Commissioner Name New NYPD Chief Of PatrolMayor Bill de Blasio was joined by Police Commissioner Dermot Shea for daily press briefing in New York City.