Local Businesses Competing with Amazon

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 minutes ago

It’s hard to compete with deals being offered to Amazon Prime members, but some local businesses explain why shopping local may be the better option.

And 've amon prime day ha't evenended, e day.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj explains the pro's and con's to this kind of online shopping.

Amazon prime day is a two day event offering discounts exclusively for prime members.

Prime members enjoy free two-day, or same-day shipping or one-day delivery to select areas.

If you are looking to sit down at the computer and make some purchases, utica coffee roasting company is now available on amazon.

.

None .

None sot: india paschal, director of e-commerce utica coffee roasting i think the benefit of being on amazon istho grow your brand beyond your region.

So you're discovering customers that may not necessarily be familiar with the coffee shop, with the utica area, and yet they somehow can discover your product and create brand loyalty and drive it back to your shops.

Sot: kirk tupaj the folks here at utica coffee feel businesses need to embrace e- commerce to survive in today's world, but how do you win customers over with so many online competitors?

Sot: peter bolos, owner big apple music i don't think there's any independent retailer that can compete based solely onprict the entire package of value, we always have them beat.

Peter bolos is the owner of big apple music in new hartford.

He's been in business for over 40 years, and is still able to be competitive with online giants like amazon.

Sot: kirk tupaj you might be able to find a great deal online, but there are some things you need to feel in person before making a purchase, and there's something else you get from retailers like big apple.

Sot: peter bolos, owner big applemusu an education on the product you're not going to get online.

We're going to give you a personal touch you're not going to get online, and again our stuff is hand-picked by us.

Online you know, they put the stuff out there, and they try to put a price that's enticing you to buy from them.

You're not going to hear from them again unless they're soliciting you to buy something from them again.

Coming up tonight at six we'll explain what you get from shopping online, and what you might not expect.

In new hartford, i'm kirk tupaj reporting for newschannel 2.> today is the day you want