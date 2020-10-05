85 Grants For Small Businesses

Global  
 

Dozens of small businesses in Rochester are getting a financial boost from an anonymous private donor.

Dozens of small businesses in rochester are getting a financial boost from an anonymous private donor.

The rochester downtown alliance making the announcement today..

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from downtown with how the funds are being used.

Jessica.

Katie?

"* there are 85 businesss that have been awarded grant funds after an anonymous donor established a one million dollar fund to help owners get back on their feet.

The r?

"*d*a says there are fewer regulations on the funds which allows businesses to use the money as they see fit.

Executive director holly masek says that means businesses can use it for rent relief..

New safety measures..

To try building a website to bring in new customers..

Or covering payroll.

Masek says the money was mainly distributed to retail..

Restaurants and non?

"*hotel hospitality businesses.

She says the goal is to help businesses survive through the winter months when foot traffic tends part of this hope with this grand gesture is that we won't lose some of the great vitality that we have downtown right now and the second part is that this draws enough attention downtown and to the amazing businesses that we have down there that some of our rochester residents will understand while they may not have a million dollars they can make a difference too just by patronizing our downtown businesses.

While deals on amazon and other big business sites may seem tempting as the holiday season draws closer..

The r?

"* d?

"*a is asking you shop local to help support businesses through this difficult period.

Live in rochester?

"* jessica bringe thank you jessica.

The r?

"*d?*a says the funds should be distributed sometime




