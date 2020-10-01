Demi Lovato Encourages Fans to Vote with New Political Ballad ‘Commander in Chief'
“I'm calling on all of you, please join me in voting for this year's election,” Demi Lovato wrote
Demi VS Trump: Demi Lovato calls out Donald Trump on political anthem Commander in ChiefDemi Lovato has called out President Donald Trump on his handling of racial injustice and the coronavirus pandemic on her new politically-charged anthem 'Commander in Chief'.
