Demi Lovato Encourages Fans to Vote with New Political Ballad ‘Commander in Chief' Video Credit: People - Duration: 02:11s - Published 3 hours ago Demi Lovato Encourages Fans to Vote with New Political Ballad ‘Commander in Chief' “I'm calling on all of you, please join me in voting for this year's election,” Demi Lovato wrote 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend