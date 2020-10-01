Global  
 

Demi Lovato Encourages Fans to Vote with New Political Ballad ‘Commander in Chief'

Video Credit: People - Duration: 02:11s - Published
“I'm calling on all of you, please join me in voting for this year's election,” Demi Lovato wrote


Demi Lovato Releases Political New Song 'Commander in Chief' - Read the Lyrics & Listen Now!

Demi Lovato is getting political in her new song. The 28-year-old singer released her new political...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrUSATODAY.com


Demi Lovato Has the Perfect Response to Trolls Who Want to 'Silence' Her After 'Commander in Chief' Release

Demi Lovato is responding to critics of her brand new political song “Commander in Chief,” which...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Demi Lovato Fires Back at Negative Comments Over Anti-Trump Track

Demi Lovato's new song is a direct shot at President Trump, and no ... she's not worried about...
TMZ.com - Published


Demi VS Trump: Demi Lovato calls out Donald Trump on political anthem Commander in Chief [Video]

Demi VS Trump: Demi Lovato calls out Donald Trump on political anthem Commander in Chief

Demi Lovato has called out President Donald Trump on his handling of racial injustice and the coronavirus pandemic on her new politically-charged anthem 'Commander in Chief'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Alec Baldwin defends portraying Trump on SNL amid covid diagnosis [Video]

Alec Baldwin defends portraying Trump on SNL amid covid diagnosis

Alec Baldwin defended impersonating President Trump on "Saturday Night Live," following criticism over him mocking the commander-in-chief amid his coronavirus battle.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:39Published
Demi Lovato released a new song about Max Ehrich split [Video]

Demi Lovato released a new song about Max Ehrich split

Demi Lovato seemingly references her split from fiance Max Ehrich on her new breakup ballad, 'Still Have Me'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published