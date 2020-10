Cameron Peak Fire flares up overnight and Wednesday, triggering new evacuations Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:39s - Published 9 minutes ago Cameron Peak Fire flares up overnight and Wednesday, triggering new evacuations High winds caused the Cameron Peak Fire to flare up and triggered new mandatory evacuations early Wednesday morning and afternoon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Anne: THE CAMERON PEAK FIREISN'T LIKELY TO GO DOWN AS THELARGEST OF THE YEAR, BUT IT'SLIKELY TO BE THE MOSTDESTRUCTIVE.Shannon: DOZENS OF HOMES ANDBUILDINGS HAVE BURNED ANDTONIGHT MORE ARE IN DANGER.THE FIRE PUSHED ITS WAY TOWARDSMASONVILLE AND RED STONE CANYON.Anne: THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE ISTELLING PEOPLE TO LEAVEEVERYTHING BEHIND AND GET AWAYAS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.Shannon: DENVER 7'S SEAN TOWLEBEGINS OUR COVERAGE FROM LARIMERCOUNTY.







You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Fire officials issue emergency message for mandatory evacuations from Cameron Peak fire The Larimer County Sheriff's Office sent out an emergency message for new mandatory evacuations...

Denver Post - Published 6 days ago