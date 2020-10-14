Denver7 News 6 PM | Tuesday, October 14

Denver7 News 10 PM | Tuesday, October 13Watch part 1 of Denver7 News 10 PM | Tuesday, October 13.
Cell Phone Video Shows Seconds Before And After Deadly Shooting At Denver ProtestVideo released Tuesday shows the seconds before and after a deadly shooting at a rally and counter protest in Denver on Saturday.
Denver Public Schools Postpones In-Person Learning For Middle & High School StudentsDenver Public Schools announced on Tuesday that the return to in-person learning is postponed for middle and high school students.