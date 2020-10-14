Medicare Part D Enrollment (10-14-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 weeks ago

We c1 medicare part d enrollment time is happening now.

Now to talk about when and where interserve will offer enrollment this year.

>> hi jodie thanks for having he.

>> i understand enrollment is starting soon, can you tell us about the dates?

>> actually annual enrollment period for medicare part d is october 15th through december 7th.

But we at interserve by appointment.

Our first will be october 21st and the last wednesday will be december 2nd.

So that's when we will actually be doing this.

But by appointment we can assist folks.

And that is all virtual year.

That is correct?

>> yes.

Thanks covid-19, we are doing this remotely.

Virtual if someone has a computer and wants to do this online.

We can do that.

But we are primarily doing this by telephone for the folks that need assistance.

>> and what information should a person have on hand for the best part of plan d?

Like for them to find out what they qualify for and all the things that you need from them?

>> right.

Well generally, they're general information.

We will be giving the date of birth.

We will be giving the medicare card.

Have that available when we call.

If you already have a drug prescription plan when we look at the plans we work with.

Also we need a list of your medication.

That's the most important part, the prices of the drugs that change or the pharmacy prices may change from year to year which is why you need to in the first place.

Those are the main things.

Also we need to have an emergency contact for that person.

>> okay.

>> so we can do it for husbands and wives.

We're talking with a couple folks to allot time for them to call in for an appointment.

>> part d plans change.

Some plans leave the program and new plans come in.

Is it beneficial for people who already have medicare part d to sit down and talk to you yet again about it.

>> we have seen in past how these insurance companies will raise their rates, the premium rates can be exhorbitant over a 12 month period.

Come talk to us to see if we can find a better rate.

Looking at your copays, the prices of your drugs which are very important.

Some drugs are higher than others.

We will look at all of that when we make the planned comparisons during the part open enrollment.

>> lorraine.

You're like me.

I really want to get together with people.

This is just virtual.

To set up an appointment 238-4511 and then the extension is 221.

And you can get a hold of