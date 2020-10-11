Global  
 

Nigeria protests continue even after gov't disbands police squad

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Nigeria protests continue even after gov't disbands police squad

Nigeria protests continue even after gov't disbands police squad

Gov't forms new police unit in place of old one but protesters want justice, broader reforms.


End Sars protest: Nigeria police to free all protesters

 The police chief says he has also ordered officers to stop using force against demonstrators.
BBC News

End Sars protests: The young Nigerians who forced the president to back down

 Nigeria's #EndSARS protests gathered momentum online, but burst onto the streets to force a change.
BBC News
Nigeria's students return to school amid COVID-19 crisis [Video]

Nigeria's students return to school amid COVID-19 crisis

They will also return to a new set of rules as the government continues to struggle to stop the spread.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:15Published

Nigeria pins hopes on first gold project to boost mining sector

 INTERNATIONAL - Nigeria’s first industrial gold project is on course to enter production next year, and its success will be crucial for boosting mining in..
WorldNews

Nigeria dissolves controversial police unit accused of brutality

Nigeria dissolves controversial police unit accused of brutality Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)A controversial Nigerian police unit accused of brutality will be disbanded,...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •SBS


Nigeria: Protest Against Police Brutality Continues Nationwide

[This Day] Anti-police brutality protesters using the hashtag #EndSARS continued to march through...
allAfrica.com - Published

Nigeria: #EndSars - From Anti-Robbery Squad to Anti-People's Squad

[This Day] Nigeria is not left out of the benefits of social media in influencing government...
allAfrica.com - Published


Thousands march through Abuja against police brutality in Nigeria [Video]

Thousands march through Abuja against police brutality in Nigeria

Thousands of youths marched through Nigeria's capital Abuja on October 13 in protest against brutality caused by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 08:04Published
Nigeria dissolves controversial police unit accused of brutality in Abuja [Video]

Nigeria dissolves controversial police unit accused of brutality in Abuja

A controversial Nigerian police unit accused of brutality will be disbanded, following nationwide protests demanding an end to police violence in the country.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 06:10Published
Nigeria's police disbands controversial anti-robbery Squad after protests [Video]

Nigeria's police disbands controversial anti-robbery Squad after protests

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:42Published