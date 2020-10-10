Global  
 

#EndSARS: Nigeria says Special Anti-Robbery Squad dissolved

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:42s - Published
#EndSARS: Nigeria says Special Anti-Robbery Squad dissolved

#EndSARS: Nigeria says Special Anti-Robbery Squad dissolved

After days of protests against police brutality, authorities say all SARS officers will be redeployed to other police commands, formations and units.


Nigeria: #EndSARS: Buhari Bows to Nigerians, Dissolves SARS

[Premium Times] The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has announced the dissolution of the...
allAfrica.com - Published

Nigeria: #EndSars Protests - Gunshots, Violence as Protesters, Police Clash

[Vanguard] Gunshots and violence yesterday greeted protests and campaigns which entered its second...
allAfrica.com - Published

Nigeria: Protest Against Police Brutality Continues Nationwide

[This Day] Anti-police brutality protesters using the hashtag #EndSARS continued to march through...
allAfrica.com - Published


