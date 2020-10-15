Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Post Malone rules Billboard Music Awards with nine-prize haul

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Post Malone rules Billboard Music Awards with nine-prize haul

Post Malone rules Billboard Music Awards with nine-prize haul

Post Malone was the big winner at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, picking up a total of nine trophies.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Post Malone sweeps Billboard Awards

Walking into the show with 16 nominations, Post Malone won nine honors at the 2020 Billboard Music...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsBBC News


Billboard Music Awards 2020 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

The full list of winners for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards has been revealed! The show aired on...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Post Malone big winner at delayed Billboard Music Awards [Video]

Post Malone big winner at delayed Billboard Music Awards

Post Malone was the big winner at the delayed Billboard Music Awards, takinghome nine gongs including top artist.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Post Malone wins 9 prizes at Billboard Music Awards [Video]

Post Malone wins 9 prizes at Billboard Music Awards

Post Malone won big at the Billboard Music Awards, taking home nine prizes, including Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:20Published
Here are the top highlights from the socially-distanced 2020 Billboard Music Awards [Video]

Here are the top highlights from the socially-distanced 2020 Billboard Music Awards

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards delivered some big moments after being delayed over 5 months and relocated to Los Angeles due to the pandemic.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:17Published