Post Malone wins big at Billboard Music Awards with 9 prizes
Post Malone wins big at Billboard Music Awards with 9 prizes
Post Malone won big at the Billboard Music Awards, taking home nine prizes, including Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist.
