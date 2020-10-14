Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump and Joe Biden town hall

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:20s - Published
President Trump and Joe Biden town hall

President Trump and Joe Biden town hall

Both President Trump and Joe Biden will be visiting Miami to partake in town hall meetings.

FLORIDA.JOE BIDEN WAS JUST IN BROWARDCOUNTY, EARLIER THIS WEEKAND BOTH THE CANDIDATES WILL TRYTO REACH VOTERS TONIGHT, INSEPARATE TOWN ALL EVENTS...ANDBOTH WILL BE ON NATIONAL T-V.TONIGHT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THESECOND DEBATE...BUT IT WASCANCELLED, WHEN PRESIDENT TRUMPSAID HE DIDN’T WANT TO DO IVIRTUALLY.BOTH TOWN HALLS WILL STARTTONIGHT




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

A Full Guide to the Presidential Town Halls Tonight

President Trump and Joe Biden will appear at separate, nationally televised events on Thursday night,...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •HNGNThe Wrap


President Trump, Joe Biden To Hold Opposing Town Halls Thursday

President Trump, Joe Biden To Hold Opposing Town Halls Thursday Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will hold separate town hall...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphHNGNThe WrapWorldNews


Trump's Town Hall On NBC To Overlap With Biden's On ABC

NBC will host a town hall with President Trump at the same time as Joe Biden's town hall on ABC. The...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this

alriyadhdaily

AlRiyadh Daily President Donald #Trump and Democratic challenger Joe #Biden will hold duelling prime-time town halls -… https://t.co/5417BKuiFH 21 seconds ago

FOX13News

FOX 13 Tampa Bay President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will compete Oct. 15 on different networks by holding separ… https://t.co/EZmYRCoQD7 31 seconds ago

barandsnow

Bone Chillin' Cold RT @alaskarebel: NBC Is Giving Donald Trump, Who Refused to Debate Joe Biden This Week, a TV Special Instead https://t.co/plhpC7VO5V 44 seconds ago

navirose22

Navi Rose🇨🇦🇺🇸🇬🇧 RT @brianstelter: >> @Maddow: "Are you as mad as everybody else is that NBC is doing a town hall with President Trump tomorrow instead of t… 1 minute ago

TonyDolphinsFan

T RT @CNNTonight: NBC is facing criticism for its decision to schedule a town hall with President Trump at the same time as Joe Biden's on AB… 2 minutes ago

thechipburner

Robert Turner RT @latimes: NBC scheduled a town hall for President Trump Thursday night, competing directly against ABC’s event with Joe Biden. The new… 6 minutes ago

2pocalypseAnon

Col Kurtz RT @thedailybeast: EXCLUSIVE: According to multiple sources familiar with the president's thinking, Trump has told close associates that he… 7 minutes ago

WOODTV

WOOD TV8 RT @traffictom8: No debate tonight but both Joe Biden and President Trump will have televised town halls tonight at the same time on differ… 9 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Latest poll numbers in Southwest Florida 10/15 [Video]

Latest poll numbers in Southwest Florida 10/15

These are the latest poll numbers in Southwest Florida. Nationally, Joe Biden takes the lead at 51% and President Trump at 41%. Locally, Joe Biden is at 49% and President Trump at 47%.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:26Published
With more early voting, Trump races against time [Video]

With more early voting, Trump races against time

Three more U.S. states opened polls for early voting on Wednesday, and President Donald Trump headed to a rally in Iowa, to make up for time lost on the campaign trail due to his bout with the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published
Reality Check: Biden Wants A Minn. Refugee Boom? [Video]

Reality Check: Biden Wants A Minn. Refugee Boom?

President Donald Trump has made harsh remarks about Minnesota and refugees, reports Pat Kessler (2:22).WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 14, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:22Published