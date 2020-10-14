President Trump and Joe Biden town hall

FLORIDA.JOE BIDEN WAS JUST IN BROWARDCOUNTY, EARLIER THIS WEEKAND BOTH THE CANDIDATES WILL TRYTO REACH VOTERS TONIGHT, INSEPARATE TOWN ALL EVENTS...ANDBOTH WILL BE ON NATIONAL T-V.TONIGHT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THESECOND DEBATE...BUT IT WASCANCELLED, WHEN PRESIDENT TRUMPSAID HE DIDN’T WANT TO DO IVIRTUALLY.BOTH TOWN HALLS WILL STARTTONIGHT

Both President Trump and Joe Biden will be visiting Miami to partake in town hall meetings.

NBC will host a town hall with President Trump at the same time as Joe Biden's town hall on ABC. The...

President Trump and Joe Biden will appear at separate, nationally televised events on Thursday night,...

WOOD TV8 RT @traffictom8 : No debate tonight but both Joe Biden and President Trump will have televised town halls tonight at the same time on differ… 9 minutes ago

Col Kurtz RT @thedailybeast : EXCLUSIVE: According to multiple sources familiar with the president's thinking, Trump has told close associates that he… 7 minutes ago

Robert Turner RT @latimes : NBC scheduled a town hall for President Trump Thursday night, competing directly against ABC’s event with Joe Biden. The new… 6 minutes ago

T RT @CNNTonight : NBC is facing criticism for its decision to schedule a town hall with President Trump at the same time as Joe Biden's on AB… 2 minutes ago

Navi Rose🇨🇦🇺🇸🇬🇧 RT @brianstelter : >> @Maddow : "Are you as mad as everybody else is that NBC is doing a town hall with President Trump tomorrow instead of t… 1 minute ago

Bone Chillin' Cold RT @alaskarebel : NBC Is Giving Donald Trump, Who Refused to Debate Joe Biden This Week, a TV Special Instead https://t.co/plhpC7VO5V 44 seconds ago

FOX 13 Tampa Bay President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will compete Oct. 15 on different networks by holding separ… https://t.co/EZmYRCoQD7 31 seconds ago