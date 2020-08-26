Joaquin Phoenix to play Napoleon in Ridley Scott's historical drama

Global  
 

Joaquin Phoenix is set to reunite with Ridley Scott to play Napoleon Bonaparte in the director's upcoming historical drama.


Ridley Scott Eyes Napoleon Movie ‘Kitbag’ With Joaquin Phoenix Attached to Star

Ridley Scott Eyes Napoleon Movie ‘Kitbag’ With Joaquin Phoenix Attached to Star With “The Last Duel” wrapping production today in Ireland, director Ridley Scott is looking ahead...
