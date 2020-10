Matthew McConaughey's children were responsible for shooting his People magazine cover this week, after studying photography during the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew McConaughey's own storyย is arguably more interesting than the plot of any characters he has so expertly portrayed and embodied on the silver..

Matthew McConaughey used Oscar win to teach kids about hard work Matthew McConaughey used his Oscar win to teach his kids a life lesson about hard work paying off.

Girlfriend blackmailed Matthew McConaughey into losing his virginity Matthew McConaughey says he was "blackmailed" into losing his virginity at 15 and molested at the age of 18.

Welcome to the weekend. Settle down with a cuppa and catch up on some of the best content from our premium syndicators this week.Happy reading. Matthew..