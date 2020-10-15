Rochester Fire Department's pink t-shirt campaign

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 9 minutes ago

You can purchase tshirts or sweatshirts through the fire department from now until Sunday.

Sunny and breezy highs: upper new for you on daybreak.

Many people have delayed routine medical appointments due to concerns of getting covid?

"* 1.

And that includes annual mammograms. october is breast cancer awareness month and the rochester fire department is on a mission to support those who have been impacted by breast cancer.

It's been a partnership for the past few years now with the proceeds going back to "join the journey."

And this year... donations are especially needed since all of the in?

"* person events have been canceled.

"join the journey" was founded in rochester 15 years ago by three women ?

"*?

"* two of whi are breast cancer survivors.

The president of the organization says 1 in 8 women are diagnosed every year.

With covid?

"*19, many women are putting off their annual mammograms or screenings because they don't think it's essential.

She says self examinations are crucial and that's something women should be doing at least once a month.

And that goes for men too!

Because they can be diagnosed with breast cancer as well.

If you would like to purchase either a t?

"*shirt or sweatshirt from te rochester fire department... the