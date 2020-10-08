Queen on first public engagement outside royal residences since March

The Queen was back to business as she carried out her first public engagementoutside of a royal residence since the coronavirus pandemic gripped thenation.

The 94-year-old monarch was joined by her grandson the Duke ofCambridge at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at PortonDown near Salisbury, meeting scientists providing vital support in the UK’sresponse to the Covid-19 outbreak.

She ventured from HMS Bubble – the nicknamefor her reduced household of staff – for what was her first externalengagement in seven months.

The Queen was on good form as she quipped whilesigning the guest book: “Well it proves we’ve been here, doesn’t it?”