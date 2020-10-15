S&P 500 Movers: WFC, CXO
S&P 500 Movers: WFC, CXO
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Concho Resources topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.2%.
Year to date, Concho Resources has lost about 43.5% of its value.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wells Fargo, trading down 2.9%.
Wells Fargo & Co is lower by about 55.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 2.5%, and Diamondback Energy, trading up 5.7% on the day.
