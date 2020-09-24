Global  
 

Thursday 10/15 Insider Buying Report: FUBO, LOOP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, fuboTV's Executive Chairman, Edgar Bronfman Jr., made a $2M buy of FUBO, purchasing 200,000 shares at a cost of $10.00 a piece.

Bargain hunters are able to buy FUBO at a price even lower than Bronfman Jr. did, with shares changing hands as low as $9.31 at last check today which is 6.9% under Bronfman Jr.'s purchase price.

FuboTV is trading up about 0.4% on the day Thursday.

And also on Tuesday, Director Jay Howard Stubina purchased $85,800 worth of Loop Industries, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $8.58 each.

Loop Industries is trading down about 2.1% on the day Thursday.

Investors can pick up LOOP even cheaper than Stubina did, with the stock trading as low as $7.25 in trading on Thursday -- that's 15.5% below Stubina's purchase price.




