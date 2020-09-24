Thursday 10/15 Insider Buying Report: FUBO, LOOP Market News Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:54s - Published Thursday 10/15 Insider Buying Report: FUBO, LOOP As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Tuesday, fuboTV's Executive Chairman, Edgar Bronfman Jr., made a $2M buy of FUBO, purchasing 200,000 shares at a cost of $10.00 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to buy FUBO at a price even lower than Bronfman Jr. did, with shares changing hands as low as $9.31 at last check today which is 6.9% under Bronfman Jr.'s purchase price. FuboTV is trading up about 0.4% on the day Thursday. And also on Tuesday, Director Jay Howard Stubina purchased $85,800 worth of Loop Industries, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $8.58 each. Loop Industries is trading down about 2.1% on the day Thursday. Investors can pick up LOOP even cheaper than Stubina did, with the stock trading as low as $7.25 in trading on Thursday -- that's 15.5% below Stubina's purchase price.





