Nasdaq 100 Movers: SPLK, BIDU
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:07s - Published
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.7%.
Year to date, Baidu registers a 5.2% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Splunk, trading down 5.0%.
Splunk is showing a gain of 36.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 2.8%, and Qualcomm, trading up 3.2% on the day.