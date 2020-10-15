Global  
 

Nasdaq 100 Movers: SPLK, BIDU

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.7%.

Year to date, Baidu registers a 5.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Splunk, trading down 5.0%.

Splunk is showing a gain of 36.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 2.8%, and Qualcomm, trading up 3.2% on the day.




