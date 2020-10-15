New Safe Haven Baby Box Unveiled in Ferdinand
Video Credit: WEVV - Published
New Safe Haven Baby Box Unveiled in Ferdinand
Safe Haven Baby Box in Ferdinand is hosting a small gathering called "A Blessing in a Box.
Safe haven baby box in ferdinand - is hosting a small gathering called - a blessing in a box.
That event is starting at 4'o'clock today at the memorial hospital ambulance station.
This is the 42nd safe haven baby box in indiana.
The baby boxes offers mothers in a crisis - a safe anonymous place to surrender their baby in a secure environment.
We have a bit