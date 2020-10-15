Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Safe Haven Baby Box Unveiled in Ferdinand

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
New Safe Haven Baby Box Unveiled in Ferdinand

New Safe Haven Baby Box Unveiled in Ferdinand

Safe Haven Baby Box in Ferdinand is hosting a small gathering called "A Blessing in a Box.

Safe haven baby box in ferdinand - is hosting a small gathering called - a blessing in a box.

That event is starting at 4'o'clock today at the memorial hospital ambulance station.

This is the 42nd safe haven baby box in indiana.

The baby boxes offers mothers in a crisis - a safe anonymous place to surrender their baby in a secure environment.

We have a bit




You Might Like


Tweets about this