New Safe Haven Baby Box Unveiled in Ferdinand Video Credit: WEVV - Published 5 minutes ago New Safe Haven Baby Box Unveiled in Ferdinand Safe Haven Baby Box in Ferdinand is hosting a small gathering called "A Blessing in a Box. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Safe haven baby box in ferdinand - is hosting a small gathering called - a blessing in a box. That event is starting at 4'o'clock today at the memorial hospital ambulance station. This is the 42nd safe haven baby box in indiana. The baby boxes offers mothers in a crisis - a safe anonymous place to surrender their baby in a secure environment. We have a bit





You Might Like

Tweets about this

