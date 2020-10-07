|
EU imposes sanctions on 6 individuals over poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny
The EU has imposed sanctions on 6 individuals and one entity it believes was involved in the attempted assassination of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
EU chief leaves summit to go into quarantine
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen was forced to leave an EU summit Thursday shortly after it opened because one of her close staffers..
WorldNews
The European Union and Britain imposed sanctions on top Russian officials close to President Vladimir...
CBC.ca - Published
EU foreign ministers also agreed to sanction Russian officials over the suspected poisoning of...
euronews - Published
Russian security officials face EU sanctions over the attack on Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
BBC News - Published
Also reported by •WorldNews
