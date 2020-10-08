Global  
 

Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Miami

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 44:08s - Published
Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Miami

Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Miami

South Florida is once again in the spotlight for the 2020 presidential race as President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence travel to Miami on Thursday.


Trump and Biden campaigns visit battleground Arizona following VP debate

Both the Trump and Biden campaigns were on the trail in Arizona on Thursday. Vice President Mike...
CBS News - Published

VP Mike Pence To Campaign In Miami

Vice President Mike Pence will make appearances Thursday in Miami, as President Donald Trump’s...
cbs4.com - Published

Debate coach rates the performances of Kamala Harris, Mike Pence

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris battled over taxes, the environment...
CTV News - Published


President Trump, Vice President Pence Make Campaign Stops In South Florida [Video]

President Trump, Vice President Pence Make Campaign Stops In South Florida

With just 19 days to go until Election Day, the Trump campaign will be putting Florida in the spotlight on Thursday with a number of rallies throughout the day topped off by a President Donald Trump..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:41Published
Famous Fly! Kamala Harris Confirms She Also Saw the Fly on Pence’s Head During the Debate! [Video]

Famous Fly! Kamala Harris Confirms She Also Saw the Fly on Pence’s Head During the Debate!

VP hopeful Kama Harris confirmed to MSNBC host Rachel Maddow that she, too, saw the fly on VP Mike Pence’s head during the debate. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published
Political Expert Breaks Down Why President Trump Must Win Florida [Video]

Political Expert Breaks Down Why President Trump Must Win Florida

Randy Pestana is with the Institute of Public Policy at Florida International University.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 05:41Published