Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Miami
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 44:08s - Published
Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Miami
South Florida is once again in the spotlight for the 2020 presidential race as President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence travel to Miami on Thursday.
