Vice President Mike Pence Campaigns In Minnesota
Vice President Mike Pence has been very active on the campaign trail (0:49).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Oct.
26, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence's top aides test positive for COVID-19, but he continues to workMike Pence plans to preside over the Senate floor during a vote on Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation despite several of his top aides contracting COVID-19.
Report: Vice President Pence Tests Negative For COVID-19 Ahead Of Planned Minnesota Campaign StopVice President Mike Pence has reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of his planned campaign stop Monday in Minnesota. Katie Johnston reports.
Pence hits campaign trail amid WH virus outbreakVice President Mike Pence campaigned on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides and President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections, prompting..