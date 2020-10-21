Global  
 

Vice President Mike Pence Campaigns In Minnesota

Vice President Mike Pence has been very active on the campaign trail (0:49).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Oct.

26, 2020


Mike Pence: Not Even COVID 19 can Stop His Campaigns

Mike Pence: Not Even COVID 19 can Stop His Campaigns Vice President Mike Pence is adamant to continue his rallies despite a COVID-19 outbreak in the White...
Pence touts reelection bid at New Hampshire rally

Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in New Hampshire and touts a bid to reelect President Donald...
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden appear on "60 Minutes" ahead of election

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and...
Vice President Mike Pence's top aides test positive for COVID-19, but he continues to work [Video]

Vice President Mike Pence's top aides test positive for COVID-19, but he continues to work

Mike Pence plans to preside over the Senate floor during a vote on Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation despite several of his top aides contracting COVID-19.

Report: Vice President Pence Tests Negative For COVID-19 Ahead Of Planned Minnesota Campaign Stop [Video]

Report: Vice President Pence Tests Negative For COVID-19 Ahead Of Planned Minnesota Campaign Stop

Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of his planned campaign stop Monday in Minnesota. Katie Johnston reports.

Pence hits campaign trail amid WH virus outbreak [Video]

Pence hits campaign trail amid WH virus outbreak

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides and President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections, prompting..

