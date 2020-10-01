Pence hits campaign trail amid WH virus outbreak

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides and President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections, prompting Democratic challenger Joe Biden to accuse Trump of surrendering to the pandemic.

Newsworthy moments from the Democratic presidential nominee's talk with Norah O'Donnell ahead of the 2020 election.

Lesley Stahl speaks with Republican presidential candidates President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, while Norah O’Donnell speaks with the..

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris addresses whether she plans to bring progressive policies into the White House

The Democratic nominee explains to 60 Minutes what he meant by that phrase and what changes he has in mind

The US election is fast approaching – and as November 3 draws nearer, millions of eyes have turned to betting agencies for clues as to who will win.While..

The American 60 Minutes has aired its duelling interviews with presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden, scrutinising both men and their plans for the..

The general election is a week away and groups like Settle for Biden are hoping to be the push that gets young voters and progressives to the polls.

US elections: How the race between Trump and Biden has divided America more than ever Any presidential election in the United States America is bound to divide Americans, but it seems like the country is more divided than ever. And getting there has taken years. But how did it happen? And how does America get out of it?View on euronews

Top two officials of Trump administration, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Defence secretary Mark Esper have reached Delhi for the 2+2 India US meet.

Trending: Hilary Duff expecting 3rd child, Sacha Baron Cohen thanks Trump for free Borat publicity, and Adele reveals on SNL tha In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Harris: Pence should 'take our lead' amid WH virus outbreak A new coronavirus outbreak at the White House involving Vice President Mike Pence's staff comes as the United States reported a near-record number of new cases on Saturday (October 24).

Amy Coney Barrett is poised to become the ninth Supreme Court justice, Tropical Storm Zeta expected to develop into a hurricane and more things to start your..

President Trump is again downplaying the pandemic while he hits the campaign trail, despite the...