Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pence hits campaign trail amid WH virus outbreak

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Pence hits campaign trail amid WH virus outbreak

Pence hits campaign trail amid WH virus outbreak

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides and President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections, prompting Democratic challenger Joe Biden to accuse Trump of surrendering to the pandemic.

Gloria Tso reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Coronavirus updates: Mexico health officials acknowledge higher death toll; UK police to enforce Wales travel ban; US deaths top 225K

 Mexico health officials report higher death toll. VP Mike Pence won't adjust schedule despite staff outbreak. Wales travel ban. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Amy Coney Barrett, Mike Pence, Tropical Storm Zeta: 5 things to know Monday

 Amy Coney Barrett is poised to become the ninth Supreme Court justice, Tropical Storm Zeta expected to develop into a hurricane and more things to start your..
USATODAY.com
Harris: Pence should 'take our lead' amid WH virus outbreak [Video]

Harris: Pence should 'take our lead' amid WH virus outbreak

A new coronavirus outbreak at the White House involving Vice President Mike Pence's staff comes as the United States reported a near-record number of new cases on Saturday (October 24).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:47Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trending: Hilary Duff expecting 3rd child, Sacha Baron Cohen thanks Trump for free Borat publicity, and Adele reveals on SNL tha [Video]

Trending: Hilary Duff expecting 3rd child, Sacha Baron Cohen thanks Trump for free Borat publicity, and Adele reveals on SNL tha

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper arrive in Delhi for India-US 2+2 dialogue; here's what to expect

 Top two officials of Trump administration, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Defence secretary Mark Esper have reached Delhi for the 2+2 India US meet.
DNA
US elections: How the race between Trump and Biden has divided America more than ever [Video]

US elections: How the race between Trump and Biden has divided America more than ever

Any presidential election in the United States America is bound to divide Americans, but it seems like the country is more divided than ever. And getting there has taken years. But how did it happen? And how does America get out of it?View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:30Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Young and progressive voters aren't just 'settling for Biden' anymore. They're going all in.

 The general election is a week away and groups like Settle for Biden are hoping to be the push that gets young voters and progressives to the polls.
USATODAY.com

US election: 'He misspoke' - Joe Biden's 60 Minutes interview screw-up

 The American 60 Minutes has aired its duelling interviews with presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden, scrutinising both men and their plans for the..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Huge clue about whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden will win in November

 The US election is fast approaching – and as November 3 draws nearer, millions of eyes have turned to betting agencies for clues as to who will win.While..
New Zealand Herald

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Joe Biden’s “revolutionary institutional changes”

 The Democratic nominee explains to 60 Minutes what he meant by that phrase and what changes he has in mind
CBS News

Will Kamala Harris push Biden to the left?

 Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris addresses whether she plans to bring progressive policies into the White House
CBS News

10/25/2020: The Republican Ticket, The Democratic Ticket

 Lesley Stahl speaks with Republican presidential candidates President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, while Norah O’Donnell speaks with the..
CBS News

Moments from 60 Minutes' interview with Joe Biden

 Newsworthy moments from the Democratic presidential nominee's talk with Norah O'Donnell ahead of the 2020 election.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

At least 5 aides to Vice President Pence test positive for coronavirus

President Trump is again downplaying the pandemic while he hits the campaign trail, despite the...
CBS News - Published

Infection of Pence aides raises new questions about Trump’s virus response

Infection of Pence aides raises new questions about Trump’s virus response “COVID, COVID. COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID,” President Donald Trump groused at a rally in North...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

tubarn

Democracy not Autocracy 💞🌊🌈🌊 Trump is again downplaying the pandemic while he hits the campaign trail, despite the outbreak spreading throughout… https://t.co/Vz138L9Bpi 2 hours ago

CarlaCulver

Carla Culver RT @elenirokaki: US election polls - live: President looks to flip New Hampshire, as Pence hits campaign trail despite close aide testing p… 6 hours ago

PairOdise7

Don H Pence claims he’s essential personal and hits the campaign trail to spread more covid19!!!! #SuperSpreaderEvent 11 hours ago

PaRock

Rocky Macy "Pence May Be Spreading More than the Gospel of Trump" Five close aides test positive for coronavirus, but Pence h… https://t.co/2DzuSkai0s 12 hours ago

agboh_george

George Agboh US election polls - live: President looks to flip New Hampshire, as Pence hits campaign trail despite close aide te… https://t.co/Uu3K6QWFwZ 16 hours ago

PaRock

Rocky Macy "Pence May Be Spreading More than the Gospel of Trump" Five close aides test positive for coronavirus and Pence hi… https://t.co/grrLkaxezr 16 hours ago

elenirokaki

eleni rokaki US election polls - live: President looks to flip New Hampshire, as Pence hits campaign trail despite close aide te… https://t.co/OUzs4FW6S7 17 hours ago

bghill2

Sheltiemom VP Pence has been on the campaign trail, and today I listened to him. He is one heckuva campaigner, articulate as… https://t.co/iaSp9HduVn 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Who Won The VP Debate? [Video]

Who Won The VP Debate?

On Wednesday, the Vice Presidential Candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debated. Who won the debate depends on which political party you belong to. Mike Pence insisted that despite 210,000 American..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Pence, Harris Clash Over Virus At Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

Pence, Harris Clash Over Virus At Vice Presidential Debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Senator Kamala Harris met for the first and only vice presidential debate of the 2020 campaign in Salt Lake City, Utah, with sharp exchanges over the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:18Published
Trump, Pence Hit Campaign Trail As Administration Deals With Backlash From First Debate [Video]

Trump, Pence Hit Campaign Trail As Administration Deals With Backlash From First Debate

CBS4's Debra Alfarone reports from the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:06Published