Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Fort Wayne

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 7 minutes ago

Hundreds of Hoosiers made there way to the Fort Wayne Aero Center Thursday afternoon, all to see Vice President Mike Pence.

I'm hunter petroviak.

Thanks for joining us.tonight hundreds of hoosiers say they feel recharged after vice president mike pence made his way to the hoosier state.in a campaign stop thursday evening..the vice president called out joe biden and senate democrats for their handling of the economy..national defense budget..and health care system.

Fox 55's chris mullooly reports on the stop by the v- p... and what republicans say are the keys for a trump pence victory in november.

?nats?song after song pumping into the fort wayne aero center on thursday...all in anticipation of vice president mike pence's arrival.?nats?the vice president capaigning for himself and president donald trump first made its way to michigan before returning to pence's home state.and younger generations say they appreciate the work the trump pence team are doing.hate on both sides and looking at what president trump and mike pence have had to go through so seeing this support is great for taylor university student ben vendenberghe..

Pence's values of pro- life... the economy and health care made hiim an easy choice.do your research get informed theres a huge stigma what to believe what not to go with your gut instict im gonna vote for what i believe do the sameand nathaniel mervar agreesgotta look at issues and values and thats whats gonna determine whats going to happen look at policies and what they're supportingeventually..

Pence's plane hit fort wayne ground... and he made his way to the podium.introduced and galvanized by governor eric holcomb and representitives jim banks and steve scalise... pence wasted no time calling out democrats... saying they want to kill the economy... while republicans are saving it businesses large and small created 7 million good paying jobs including 88 k right here in hoosier statepence put emphasis on the economy and military... saying democrats want to cut budgets... raise taxes and raise healthcare premiums.we're gonna re elect donald trump for 4 more years and protect a judiciary for generationsand his message as he left..

Was to bring others to voteand fought to keep the promises for america now its out turn to fight for himin fort wayne chris mullooly fox 55 news.