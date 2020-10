LVMPD sends reminder to lock your car Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:58s - Published 2 minutes ago LVMPD sends reminder to lock your car You may remember this viral video of a woman walking her dog in central park called 911 on a birdwatcher who is black, claiming she was being threatened. It happened back in May. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend VIDEO A WOMAN WALKING HERDOG IN CENTRAL PARK CALLED 9-11ON A BIRDWATCHER WHO IS BLACK-- CLAIMING SHE WAS BEINGTHREATENED.IT HAPPENED BACK IN MAYTHE WOMAN IN THE VIDEO WASCHARGED WITH FALSELY REPORTINGAN INCIDENT.SHE APPEARED IN COURTYESTERDAY.ABC'S JANAI NORMAN HAS THE NEWDETAILS ABOUT A SECOND CALLSHE ALLEGEDLY MADE DURING THEENCOUNTER!SCRIPT: AMY COOPER INFAMOUSFOR THIS RACIALLY CHARGEDINCIDENT IN CENTRAL PARK...NATS - THERE IS AN AFRICANAMERICAN MAN, I AM IN CENTRALPARK, HE IS RECORDING ME ANDTHREATENING ME AND MY DOG[GFX1] APPEARING IN COURTVIRTUALLY OVERNIGHT CHARGEDWITH FALSELY REPORTING ANINCIDENT IN THE THIRD DEGREE.NATS - "I AM BEING THREATENEDBY A MAN IN THE RAMBLE.PLEASE SEND THE COPSIMMEDIATELY!" THE ON-CAMERACONFRONTATION SPARKING OUTRAGEACROSS THE NATION IN LATE MAY.AVID BIRD WATCHER, CHRISTIANCOOPER, WHO IS OF NO RELATION -WAS IN CENTRAL PARK WHEN HECAME ACROSS AMY COOPER - WITHHER DOG UNLEASHED, AGAINST PARKRULES.SOT CHRIS COOPER "I SAID TOTHE YOUNG WOMAN I SAID, // DOGSIN THE RAMBLE HAVE TO BE ONTHEIR LEASH AT ALL TIMES, BUTCOOPER CLAIMS SHE REFUSED TOLEASH HER DOG-- AND MADE THAT911 CALL.NATS "PLEASE CALL THE COPS,PLEASE CALL THE COPS." "I'MGOING TO TELL THEM THERE'S ANAFRICAN AMERICAN MANTHREATENING MY LIFE." "PLEASETELL THEM WHATEVER YOU LIKE."AND OVERNIGHT THE MANHATTANDISTRICT ATTORNEY RELEASING NEWDETAILS ABOUT A PREVIOUSLYUNREPORTED SECOND 9- 1-1 CALLALLEGEDLY MADE BY AMY COOPERDURING THE ENCOUNTER...[GFX2] ACCUSING HER OF AGAINFALSELY CLAIMING THAT CHRISTIANCOOPER ATTEMPTED TO PHYSICALLYHARM HER TELLING DISPATCHERSHE "TRIED TO ASSAULT HER"[GFX2 CONT.] BUT PROSECUTORSTELLING THE COURT SHE LATERADMITTED HE DID NOT COME INTOCONTACT WITH HER.TAG: AMY COOOPER WILL LIKELYEND UP COMPLETEING A PROGRAMDESIGNED TO EDUCATE HER ABOUTRACISM.CHRISTIAN COOPER SAYING HE HASACCEPTED HER APOLOGY AND HE'SFOCUSED ON FIXING POLICING ANDADDRESSING SYSTEMIC RACISM.JANAI NORMAN ABC NEWS NYTODAY IS THE ANNUAL GREAT





