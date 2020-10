This Cocktail Company Will Pay You to Take an Epic U.S. Road Trip in Its 'Whiskey Van' Video Credit: Travel & Leisure - Duration: 01:15s - Published 2 minutes ago This Cocktail Company Will Pay You to Take an Epic U.S. Road Trip in Its 'Whiskey Van' The chosen chief of discovery will be flown to California to meet with the brand’s marketing team to plan out the journey. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend